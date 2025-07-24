Section of Taft Road and Collins Avenue to close for more than a week

The city of Cincinnati says William Howard Taft Road between Torrence Parkway and East McMillan Street in East Walnut Hills will be closed starting Friday, July 25, at 11 a.m. until Sunday, Aug. 3.

Collins Avenue between Taft Road and Riverside Drive, along with nearby Gladstone Avenue, Taft Road Lane, and Heatherhill Lane, also will be closed for the same duration.

Residents who live in the neighborhood will be able to access the closed streets by using one of three marked security checkpoints located on either side of Taft Road at Torrence Parkway and East McMillan Street, as well as a pedestrian-only entrance at Collins Avenue and Riverside Drive. Delivery trucks and other commercial vehicles making deliveries in the neighborhood also can use the checkpoints.

The city is encouraging drivers to check social media for updates and to use a detour route along Torrence Parkway, Madison Road, and Woodburn Avenue while the closures are in place.

Drivers and residents should expect increased security and law enforcement at checkpoint locations.

