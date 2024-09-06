What's it like living next to a VP candidate? Plus, Bengals season predictions and more top stories
Cincinnati’s troubled retirement system fell short again. The fund is $824 million shy of what's needed to cover retirees by 2045. On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss what it would take to make it solvent.
Plus, Cincinnati’s new property tax task force is out with recommendations to aid struggling homeowners. We’ll discuss the proposals and where the money could come from.
And have you noticed a caravan of black SUVs parked in East Walnut Hills? We’ll find out what Sen. JD Vance’s neighbors think of all the extra attention their street is getting.
Then, what does Joe Burrow think of Ja’Marr Chase’s contract negotiations? Plus, Bengals season predictions.
Guests:
- Becca Costello, local government reporter, WVXU
- Nick Swartsell, general assignment and long form reporter, WVXU
- Scott Wartman, politics reporter, Cincinnati Enquirer
- Wayne Box Miller, pregame, halftime and postgame host, Bengals Radio Network
Ways to listen to this show:
- Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
- Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
- Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.