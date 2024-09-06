What's it like living next to a VP candidate? Plus, Bengals season predictions and more top stories

Cincinnati’s troubled retirement system fell short again. The fund is $824 million shy of what's needed to cover retirees by 2045. On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss what it would take to make it solvent.

Plus, Cincinnati’s new property tax task force is out with recommendations to aid struggling homeowners. We’ll discuss the proposals and where the money could come from.

And have you noticed a caravan of black SUVs parked in East Walnut Hills? We’ll find out what Sen. JD Vance’s neighbors think of all the extra attention their street is getting.

Then, what does Joe Burrow think of Ja’Marr Chase’s contract negotiations? Plus, Bengals season predictions.

Guests:

Becca Costello, local government reporter, WVXU

Nick Swartsell, general assignment and long form reporter, WVXU

Scott Wartman, politics reporter, Cincinnati Enquirer

Wayne Box Miller, pregame, halftime and postgame host, Bengals Radio Network

