Cincinnati Police expand 'Drone as First Responder' program

Cincinnati Police are expanding a program that uses drones to respond to crime reports.

The department announced the expansion of its "Drones as First Responders" program with a ribbon-cutting event Friday.

Last month, city officials told media CPD had been piloting the use of drones to respond to calls for service for several months. It's one of many efforts the department is taking to address this summer's crime increases. Those increases have abated somewhat in recent weeks. You can find more data about crime citywide and by neighborhood on the department's website.

"Within seconds of a call, a drone can be over head showing us exactly what's happening," CPD Chief Teresa Theetge said at the ribbon cutting.

CPD officers who pilot the drones will be FAA certified, the department says. CPD Sgt. Jay Kemme and CPD Specialist Matt Martin will lead the program.

The drones and technical support for them will be provided by technology companies Axon and Skydio.

Drones are 'not for random surveillance'

Theetge said the program will cover 40% of the city, including neighborhoods like CUF, Downtown, Northside, Over-the-Rhine, Spring Grove Village, Queensgate, and the West End. The department aims to have the city 90% covered by the end of the year.

Theetge told reporters June 24 that CPD consulted community councils while designing the drone program. At the ribbon cutting, she tried to address privacy concerns.

"Let me be absolutely clear: These drones are not for random surveillance," Theetge said. "They will only be used for dispatched calls for service. Cameras will be pointed at the horizon during flight to protect community privacy."

WVXU submitted a public records request on July 11 for all regulations, rules, guidelines, and instructions related to the use of drones. CPD provided the following documents related to that request July 25.

