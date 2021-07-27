-
Earlham College researchers have returned to Iceland with a variety of tech tools to help Icelanders learn more about their Nordic past.Computer scientist…
Kroger on Monday announced a partnership with New Jersey-based Drone Express to pilot grocery delivery via drones, part of what the Cincinnati company…
The advisor of an after-school club at Taft High School is looking at turning the activity into curriculum. Matt Ernst says the Drone Club at the West End…
U.S. cities and their residents are being preemptive to protect privacy when it comes to an increasing number of drones with cameras.Westport,…
The Ohio Department of Transportation has hired University of Cincinnati researchers and two consulting firms to study the economic impact of investing in…
A New Jersey high-tech logistics company, with plans to deliver grocery and drug store items to consumers via drone, is testing a unique kind of radar…
Sanitizing large public spaces in the age of the coronavirus is coming down to drones. It may be a way to get fans in the stands sooner. It also could be…
With a new state-of-the-art detect and avoid system, the Federal Aviation Administration has given the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL)…
A University of Maryland transplant surgeon is encouraged by successful tests showing a kidney can be transported by drone. More tests are planned for…
Power companies, including Duke Energy, are putting their drones into action to survey damage from Hurricane Florence. The information they get helps…