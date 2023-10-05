From The Ohio Newsroom

-
As Ohio autoworkers in Toledo walked off in protest of wages, the union's hardball tactics surprised and confused the Big 3 automakers.
Dog therapy programs at hospitals declined during the pandemic. Akron Children's Hospital is working to change thatThroughout Ohio, therapy dogs roam hospital halls lifting spirits. But their numbers declined during the pandemic.
To fans of the Parkside Drive-In in Oregon, outside of Toledo, the theater is much more than just a place to catch a movie.
The white tail deer is thriving — especially in the suburbs, where coexisting with human residents can sometimes lead to trouble.
A decade ago, Lorain Community College shifted its coursework to meet community needs. It’s a blueprint for community colleges that want to shape their local economies, according to a new book.
In her new book, A Guide to Midwestern Conversation, comedy writer and Midwesterner Taylor Kay Phillips breaks down common and quirky Midwestern expressions, from “Hey stranger!” to “Jeez Louise.”
Once they’re on the market, autonomous technologies like self-driving tractors could change the way Ohio farmers manage their crops and, hopefully, help with a widespread farm labor shortage.
PFAS have been found in more than 50 drinking water systems across Ohio. New research hopes to help communities address the problem.
The U.S. Forest Service is proposing renaming Ohio's only national forest at the request of nearly a dozen Native nations, including the Shawnee Tribe.
Black students are already underrepresented in four-year degree programs. That makes improving their experiences at Ohio's schools even more important, experts say.
A nearly century-old Sidaway Bridge closed decades ago and effectively segregated two Cleveland neighborhoods. The bridge recently received landmark status, and some community members want to see it restored and reopened.
Deadly crash renews debate over seat belts in school buses.