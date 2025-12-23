© 2025 Cincinnati Public Radio
Transforming Cincinnati and themselves — 47 and on a journey to being ‘whole’

The Ohio Newsroom | By Morgan Schneider
Published December 23, 2025 at 5:15 AM EST
A couple smiles together. On the left, Tristan Vaught wears a red jacket with an embroidered tiger. On the right, their wife, Patti Ewald has blue hair and wears a floral shirt.
Morgan Schneider
/
NextGenRadio
Tristan Vaught with their wife, Patti Ewald, on Monday, July 14, 2025. A conversation with Ewald gave Vaught the courage to begin transitioning.

Earlier this year, WVXU in Cincinnati hosted Next Gen Radio. The organization trains the next generation of journalists, teaching them how to report and produce a non-narrated audio piece. This week, we're sharing a few of their stories.

Morgan Shneider produced today’s piece about Tristan Vaught, a longtime LGBTQ+ community leader, who began medically transitioning just before their 46th birthday.

“I feel more whole,” Vaught said. “I feel a little more connected to the world.”

Read the full story here.
Morgan Schneider was a participant in Next Gen Radio in Cincinnati.
