Protests to nonprofit: One Ohioan drives unexpected change

Earlier this year, WVXU in Cincinnati hosted Next Gen Radio. The organization trains the next generation of journalists, teaching them how to report and produce a non-narrated audio piece. This week, we're sharing a few of their stories.

Ashton Boggan produced this piece about Noam Barnard, who founded a community nonprofit after civil rights protests fizzled out. He provides meals and harm-reduction supplies to people in Cincinnati who need them.

"We’re not on the streets every day, dodging tear gas canisters and stuff like that, but there’s a lot of work to be done, and we’ve got the support. So we pushed forward and moved on to more direct community support," he said.

