Cincinnati's drone command center, Bengals playoff chances, plus more top stories
The debate over how late young, Ohio teens can work on school nights has reached Gov. Mike DeWine’s desk. On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss why the governor vetoed the bill.
Then, a measure to cut the grace period for voters to return absentee ballots is headed DeWine's way, too. Will he sign that one?
Also, a look inside the Cincinnati Police Department’s drone command center.
Plus, did you give thanks for the Bengals’ win last week? We discuss team’s playoff chances and whether this weekend’s game is a must win.
Guests:
- Karen Kasler, bureau chief, Ohio Public Media Statehouse News Bureau
- Jo Ingles, reporter and producer, Ohio Public Media Statehouse News Bureau
- David Ferrara, reporter, Cincinnati Enquirer
- Richard Skinner, sports anchor and host of "The Skinny" podcast, Local 12 News
Ways to listen to this show:
