More than a century ago, engineers put a major creek running through Cincinnati's South Fairmount neighborhood underground. In the years after, South…
Advocates are calling on Hamilton County leaders to immediately lower rates for the Metropolitan Sewer District. The newly formed Fair Sewer Rates…
A stream buried for more than a century now flows openly through a new South Fairmount park. City of Cincinnati and Hamilton County officials celebrated…
Testing wastewater is an easy and relatively cheap way to detect disease in a community. Even though scientists were unable to effectively use it as an…
The Metropolitan Sewer District continues work on some projects to reduce sewage overflows into local streams. Cincinnati and Hamilton County are…
The Metropolitan Sewer District (MSD) has spent all but $1 million of its sewer backup (SBU) program budget for this year. A federal consent decree…
The Hamilton County Commissioners approved a $9.9 million project to replace a failing Metropolitan Sewer District (MSD) pipe in Green Township.At the…
After years of arguments that intensified in the last few months, Hamilton County and Cincinnati officials may have a tentative agreement to replace a…
A federal judge ruled this week the Metropolitan Sewer District must follow Hamilton County's plan for the second phase of projects that are part of a…
A long-awaited project to stop raw sewage from flowing into Muddy Creek in Green Township could clear a major hurdle soon.The Metropolitan Sewer…