Construction starts on facility that will turn sewage into renewable energy, fertilizer

91.7 WVXU | By Isabel Nissley
Published December 26, 2024 at 10:58 AM EST
Artist rendering of a planned anaerobic digestion facility next to the existing Little Miami Wastewater Treatment Plant.
Metropolitan Sewer District
/
Provided
Artist rendering of a planned anaerobic digestion facility next to the existing Little Miami Wastewater Treatment Plant.

Sewage treatment is on the way to becoming more sustainable on Cincinnati’s east side.

The Metropolitan Sewer District is starting construction on three anaerobic digesters at the Little Miami Wastewater Treatment Plant, near Lunken Airport, according to an MSD release.

In the digesters, waste solids will be broken down by bacteria. The process turns the sewage into biogas, a renewable fuel. It will be used to power equipment at the plant.

The anaerobic digesters will also produce biosolids from the sewage, which are soil-like materials. They can be used as fertilizers.

Jacobs Project Management Company is leading the construction. MSD expects the work to be completed by early 2028.

Traffic impacts

The construction will not affect vehicles traveling on Kellogg Avenue or pedestrians using the Ohio River Trail, according to an MSD press release.

Little Miami Wastewater Treatment Plant’s Kellogg Avenue entrance will be closed to all traffic from Dec. 16, 2024 through 2027. The plant can be accessed via the Wilmer Road entrance.
