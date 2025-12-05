© 2025 Cincinnati Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Water returns to Sharon Woods' lake, trail to reopen in late February

91.7 WVXU | By Tana Weingartner
Published December 5, 2025 at 3:08 PM EST
snowy lake bed beginning to fill with water
Courtesy
/
Great Parks of Hamilton County
The lake at Sharon Woods will begin to gradually fill with water.

Great Parks has begun the process of refilling the lake at Sharon Woods and set a rough date for the walking trail to reopen.

"We closed the valve on Sharon Lake [Thursday], meaning we're allowing the water to fill back up in the lake so we can proceed towards getting it open in February," Great Parks CEO Todd Palmeter tells WVXU.

Palmeter says the lake reconstruction work is complete, but it will still be a few months before the new fishing piers and kayak launch are installed. The walking trail around Sharon Lake remains closed for now while that work continues.

He says that's expected to be completed in late February.

At that point, the trail will be open, along with other amenities around the lake, including the new parking area.

Subscribe to The Daily View

Get a curated snapshot of the day's need-to-know news delivered weekday mornings.
* indicates required

Temporary harbor facilities will open in summer 2026. The temporary boathouse will be on the east side of the lake at Lakeside Lodge. The Sharon Woods Boathouse remains closed for the upcoming renovation of the harbor and boathouse area.

When can I fish at Sharon Lake?

Fishing will remain restricted for several years. That's because once the lake is full, it will be restocked with young fish.

"We want to give about three years for the fish to grow and to further populate in the lake, so we will not be allowing fishing when it first opens," says Palmeter. "It's for good reason because it won't really be very good fishing until we can reestablish the population in the lake."

Work on Sharon Lake began in April 2024. Reconstruction was originally supposed to wrap up in mid-2025. Earlier this year, that date was pushed to late fall of 2025. Palmeter says general delays were coupled with portions of the walking trail needing to be relocated because of stabilization issues, and additional repairs that were needed on the Kreis Dam.

"When we had rain events, snow events, storm events, parts of the lake would fill back up. And then we did add some additional work at the dam," says Palmeter. "Once the water was down on the lake, we could work on the full dam. The dam was completed in 1936 so it needed some work on the stone work and some structural works. All that work was also completed while the lake was empty."

The projected cost of the project is $15.4 million. Its being paid for by a combination of outside funding from foundations, the Land & Water Conservation Fund, the State of Ohio Capital Improvement Fund, and the 2016 Great Parks operating levy.

Sharon Lake was created in 1936 as a recreation area by the Works Progress Administration. It was last dredged and cleaned in the 1980s, according to Great Parks.

Read more:
Tags
Environment Daily ViewGreat Parks of Hamilton CountySharon Woods
Tana Weingartner
Senior Editor and reporter at WVXU with more than 20 years experience in public radio; formerly news and public affairs producer with WMUB. Would really like to meet your dog.
See stories by Tana Weingartner