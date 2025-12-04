What a new Sawyer Point playground could look like, plus how to give feedback

The first concept sketches for a new playground at Sawyer Point feature flying pigs and riverboats. The public is invited to give feedback before a final design is settled.

The previous One-Thousand Hands playground burned down last year in a fire that closed part of the Daniel Carter Beard Bridge for weeks.

Cincinnati Parks released a public input survey Thursday, along with the initial concept sketches. The initial design ideas were shaped by responses to an earlier survey that received nearly 500 responses. Parks has hired Midstates Recreation to design the project.

"We have a generational opportunity, and we for sure want to get it right," said Parks Director Jason Barron in a statement. "We are looking to build something that kids will love playing on, and is a cherished, marquee asset that is genuinely Cincinnati. The feedback we received so far was super helpful to us and that is why we’re asking for your help once again."

The feedback survey is open until Dec. 14 and is available at this link.

One concept idea is based on a "pig-powered boat" and features a flying pig atop a riverboat. Another concept is titled "Cincinnati ribbons," pulling inspiration from the Flying Pig Marathon with "play focused on running and moving in the space."

An idea for a structure separate from the main playground is a sculpture of a flying pig aimed at children ages 2 to 5 years.

The new playground is estimated to cost $2.1 million, with funding from public and private sources. The latest city budget included $389,000 for the project, using funds from the sale of the Cincinnati Southern Railway.

The Cincinnati Parks Foundation is leading fundraising efforts.

The playground could open as soon as spring 2027, but the timeline will depend on fundraising since construction will not begin until all the funding is available.

See all the concept sketches below, or at the survey link above:

