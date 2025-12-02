Stories of Cincinnati's environment take center stage in new theater project

A new project is connecting Cincinnati high school students to local environmental history using theater.

"Where We Are Planted" is a collaboration between the University of Cincinnati's Center for Public Engagement with Science and the Clifton Community Players. They're working with students from the School for Creative and Performing Arts to tell the stories of eight residents and their interactions with the natural world, from cleaning up the Mill Creek to getting their hands dirty in community gardens.

“We're hoping that this is an environmental education opportunity that's really meaningful and transformative, especially at a time when our environment is under threat,” said Kate Nicole Hoffman, a UC postdoctoral fellow and one of the project's leaders.

The groups used a form of theater called the verbatim technique to create a performance based on the spoken words of the eight Cincinnatians. That involved recording the residents telling their stories, transcribing their words and creating a script using them.

Then, the SCPA students each selected one of the eight storytellers to embody on stage.

Hoffman says the young actors are getting to immerse themselves in people’s experiences and the city’s environmental history.

“They're really taking this on in a deeper way than they would if it was just like hearing about someone working in a community garden,” Hoffman said. “It's like, ‘No, I'm becoming the person who is dedicated to working in a community garden,’ and that just takes on a different life for the student, and for these stories, and for the community.”

The first public performances of “Where We Are Planted” are this week.

Hoffman says she hopes sharing stories of real Cincinnatians taking action can combat environmental despair, as climate change and other environmental issues make many people feel hopeless.

"I think the best way to really understand what you can do is to hear about people who are doing things — incredible things, but not unachievable things,” Hoffman said. “It's like, 'You know what I do every week? I get my hands in the dirt with other people who care about planting things for the community, and I'm there with them.' ”

The shows also will feature a “talk-back” portion, where audience members are invited to engage with the actors and storytellers and have conversations about Cincinnati’s environmental history and future.

Hoffman says she and fellow leader, Carol Brammer, hope to continue the project.

Hoffman says she’s looking for ways to permanently preserve these eight Cincinnatians’ stories. And she’s eyeing organizing another performance next year, with new storytellers and new students.

Where to watch “Where We Are Planted”

Dec. 4 at 6 p.m. at Probasco Auditorium, 2839 Clifton Ave, Cincinnati, Ohio 45220.

Dec. 5 at 6 p.m. at Liberty Exhibition Hall, 4354 Hamilton Ave, Cincinnati, Ohio 45223.

Tickets are free and the performance is open to all.

