State of the County: Dumas highlights accomplishments and warns of challenges ahead

Hamilton County Commission President Stephanie Summerow Dumas delivered her State of the County address at Memorial Hall Tuesday night.

During the address, Dumas celebrated the county government's accomplishments in recent years, while acknowledging the difficult financial road ahead for the Board of Commissioners.

President Dumas first highlighted Hamilton County's investment in public safety and services for people across the county, including the opening of the new 911 Emergency Management Center in Springdale, the construction of a law enforcement training center in Colerain Township, and the recent opening of the county's central campus in Bond Hill, which now houses Hamilton County Public Health, Jobs and Family Services, Developmental Disability Services, the Office of Addiction Response, and the Veterans Service Commission.

She also touted the county's contribution to fund the renovation of the First Financial Convention Center downtown, and the work done by county leaders to negotiate a new lease agreement to keep the Cincinnati Bengals in Paycor Stadium for another 11 years. Dumas was especially proud of the lease agreement because it includes benefits such as accessibility upgrades and the ability to host more community events at the stadium.

"We want our people, not just the Bengals, to decide what events and what concerts go there," she said. "That's part of the lease."

Looking ahead, Dumas says commissioners are preparing for a sharp decline in federal funding as dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act will be cut off at the end of 2026. Over the last five years, the county has used more than $346 million to support its various offices and infrastructure projects.

She says the change will make the county more reliant on local revenue from property taxes and sales taxes, which make up most of Hamilton County's budget.

In October, amid pressure to provide property tax relief, commissioners declined to expand existing homeowner credits and exemptions. A report from the county administrator at the time claimed the move would have cost local schools and local governments around $35 million in lost revenue in a single year. Dumas says these taxes aren't changing anytime soon.

"Let me make it clear," Dumas said. "Property taxes fund essential services. Sales taxes fund general operations."

The commission president closed by stating public safety, affordable housing, and creating opportunities for youth, seniors, and veterans across the county will be the Board's top priorities in the coming year.

