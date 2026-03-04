The Linn Street Bridge will close in April and won't reopen until 2029

The Linn Street Bridge over I-75 is going to close in April and stay closed until the spring of 2029.

The Ohio Department of Transportation's Kathleen Fuller says it's part of the project to build a companion bridge for the Brent Spence. She says specifically, it's so I-75 can be widened.

“There’s a pier for Linn Street Bridge that will have to be relocated prior to the widening of I-75 through this section,” she says. “A lot’s going to be happening and the first thing we have to do after we close Linn Street is to start bridge demolition.”

The closure will start Thursday, April 2. Northbound traffic will be directed to West 8th, Freeman Avenue, and Ezzard Charles Drive. Southbound traffic will go from Ezzard Charles to Western Avenue, to Freeman and back to West 8th Street.

She says that demolition will not be like a bridge replacement project in Northern Kentucky this week.

“We don’t blow it up. We don’t usually blow things up, no,” she says. “This will be dismantled, taken apart, weather permitting that first weekend in April. We will close all lanes (of) northbound I-75 and dismantle that section of the bridge over the northbound lanes.”

Then the southbound lanes of I-75 will be closed the weekend of April 17. She says detours will be posted, encouraging thru-drivers to take I-275 around, and directing local traffic onto I-71.

It will be replaced, but that work won't be finished until late spring 2029. Fuller says the new bridge will be a lot different.

“This project will reconfigure Linn Street Bridge … to two 10-foot driving lanes, with bike lanes and sidewalks on each side,” she says. “We’re also going to be doing some minor reconfiguring work at West Court and Winchell, and also replacing a pedestrian bridge from Winchell over I-75. It’s currently closed.”

The project is expected to cost $46.7 million.

