-
Before President Joe Biden's plane landed in Kentucky Wednesday afternoon, protesters were already gathered in Delhi, Ohio, waving Trump flags and calling…
-
President Joe Biden makes his first presidential visit to Cincinnati on Wednesday. He'll speak at a CNN town hall at Mount St. Joseph University. The…
-
After lots of back and forth, Ohio’s Republican U.S. Senator says he thinks the bipartisan infrastructure deal he’s been working on with President Biden...
-
When President Joe Biden comes to Cincinnati Wednesday for a town hall, one likely topic is infrastructure. As Congress tries to hammer out the specifics…
-
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said there's a chance funding will come together for the Brent Spence Bridge if the $1.2 trillion bipartisan…
-
President Biden and a bipartisan group of centrist senators have reached a $1.2 trillion infrastructure deal. But Democrats also want to pass a separate…
-
Vice President Kamala Harris stuck largely to discussing public transportation during a roundtable Friday in Cincinnati. She met with Sen. Sherrod Brown…
-
The vice president makes her first trip to Cincinnati Friday since taking office. Kamala Harris will visit UC's 1819 Innovation Hub for a noontime…
-
Republican Ohio Sen. Rob Portman criticized President Joe Biden's proposed infrastructure plan during a conference call Tuesday, saying most proposals in…
-
The Brent Spence Bridge has its traffic restricted once again, this time for an overdue maintenance project expected to last until the fall.The associated…