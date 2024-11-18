30,000 drivers are taking different routes across the Ohio River daily after I-471 bridge closure

Tens of thousands of drivers are taking alternate routes across the Ohio River daily while the Daniel Carter Beard Bridge’s southbound lanes are closed due to damage from a fire.

A traffic analysis by the Ohio Kentucky Indiana Regional Council of Governments says two Downtown bridges are picking up most of the traffic.

Traffic engineering technician Jersson Pachar says the Taylor-Southgate Bridge saw the largest increase, with 18,500 more vehicles crossing the Wednesday after the fire, compared to the Wednesday before. About 14,800 more vehicles crossed the already over-capacity Brent Spence Bridge.

There were also upticks in traffic on Clay Wade Bailey and Roebling bridges.

Since the fire, some drivers have stopped crossing the river entirely. Bridge crossings overall have been down 10%.

“We think a significant portion could be detouring to Columbia Parkway, as opposed to doing that I-471, Combs-Hehl, I-275, [route] on the East Side,” Pachar said. “Then, they're not ever crossing the river.”

Pachar says other reasons for the decline could be more people working from home, or walking and biking to work.

Ohio Department of Transportation crews have installed six shoring towers to stabilize the damaged sections of I-471. There is no estimate for when the bridge will be repaired and re-opened.

Downtown congestion and health

The Daniel Carter Beard bridge closure is increasing congestion in downtown Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky as people shift their routes to the open bridges.

Simone Balachandran is an associate professor educator of environmental engineering at the University of Cincinnati. She says more traffic generally means more air pollution.

Exposure to pollutants from vehicle emissions is harmful to human health, according to EPA research.

Balachandran recommends limiting exposure by:

