-
The Ohio Department of Transportation has hired University of Cincinnati researchers and two consulting firms to study the economic impact of investing in…
-
There have been questions about whether construction work is essential under Ohio's stay-at-home order. ODOT spokesman Matt Bruning says road construction…
-
The head of the Ohio Department of Transportation says the state is at a crossroads with policy on how to move people and products around safely and...
-
Editor's note: This story first ran in April 2018. We are republishing it now because chances are you may see a sign while driving this holiday weekend…
-
Smart Lane Opens On I-670 In Columbus, And More May Be ComingAfter several long months of construction, the I-670 innerbelt on Columbus’ east side is now open, with a first of its kind "Smart Lane".
-
The Ohio Department of Transportation's effort to improve traffic flow through the Eastern Corridor has identified 68 projects between Red Bank and the…
-
If you drive Ohio highways you may have noticed more flowers and taller grass on the side of the road. The Ohio Department of Transportation has begun...
-
More than 9,000 bike helmets will be handed out for free this year thanks to a safety program called "Put a Lid On It" from ODOT and the American Academy…
-
Now that spring is finally here, Ohio’s road crews will be fixing potholes and pavement damaged over the winter.
-
The committee reviewing the financial situation facing the Ohio Department of Transportation heard testimony for a second day today – and is expected to...