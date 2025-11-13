Ohio safety push aims to achieve 4 years of declining traffic deaths

Traffic deaths on Ohio roads decreased over the last three years. State officials are pushing to continue that trend for a fourth straight year.

In 2024, Ohio recorded 1,157 deaths on state roads, down from 1,242 in 2023 and 1,275 in 2022. Data from the Ohio State Highway Patrol shows 2025 could be trending in the other direction. As of Nov. 13, there have been 976 traffic deaths compared to 1,029 at the same point last year.

"Just a couple of months ago, we were down about 15% when you looked at fatalities compared to the same period of the year before, and now we're down about 5% so we're really concerned about that gap closing and potentially surpassing last year's numbers," says the Ohio Department of Transportation's Matt Bruning.

The Patrol, ODOT, and the Ohio Traffic Safety Office are issuing a call for people to slow down, wear seat belts, and not drive while impaired. As part of a multi-agency effort titled "Home Safe for the Holidays," troopers will be stepping up patrols through the end of the year. The traffic safety office also is putting out targeted safety messaging and reaching out to various communities.

OSHP Sgt. Brice Nihiser says a high percentage of this year's crash deaths came from impaired driving and people not wearing their seat belts.

"Just by doing those two simple things, making sure that you're driving sober and wearing your seat belt, you can prevent yourself from being fatally injured, or possibly prevent someone else from being hurt," he says.

Public Information Officer Judy Converse says the Ohio Traffic Safety Office is using grant dollars to fund the traffic safety campaigns.

"They're going to be active starting the day before Thanksgiving, and then they'll be active every day through the end of the year," she says. "We'll be providing law enforcement some funds to do impaired driving blitzes. That starts the day before Thanksgiving, which is a day that's known for an increase in alcohol consumption. They're also going to be doing some seat belt campaigns, as well, during that time. And ... they're going to be adding some overtime paid for by our office every day essentially through New Year's Day."

