The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) begins installation next week on Intersection Conflict Warning Systems (ICWS) across the state. The…
The U.S. Department of Transportation's Maritime Administration is awarding the first grants to this region since the ports of Cincinnati and Northern…
Local leaders are pushing for Ohio to adopt a fuel quality testing program. House Bill 499 would authorize county auditors to test for octane level as…
A portion of the Ohio River including the ports of Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky and down river to Paducah is being designated as a Marine Highway by the…
The idea is to focus on connectivity, interoperability and resilience in the Greater Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky region, according to a profile from the…
Cincinnati Public Schools is rerouting yellow buses which will impact 11,000 riders.In a press release the district says higher enrollment is increasing…
Late drop off times, lack of communication and crammed school buses are at the heart of some parents' complaints about Cincinnati Public Schools' bus…
The deadline for a new state transportation budget with a gas tax hike came and went at midnight – without a new spending plan being signed. Lawmakers...
Hamilton County's Engineer says the county is ready for Saturday's expected snowfall. Ted Hubbard says there's plenty of road salt on hand."Our domes are…
Ohio's Attorney General says county commissioners can't serve on the local transportation improvement district boards. Now, Hamilton County commissioners…