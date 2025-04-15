Metro is considering fare changes. Here's how you can weigh in

Metro is preparing to change what it charges to ride the bus. But before it does, the transit service wants feedback from the public.

If approved, the changes would add 20 cents to the current rate for bus rides, making the fare $2.20. That's to keep up with inflation, Metro spokesperson Brandy Jones says.

"Just like the cost of eggs and milk and bread increases, so does the cost of putting fuel in the buses, to purchase our buses, and to operate the service," she said.

The restructuring also would reduce Metro's fare system to a two-tier structure. Currently, fares for rides going outside Hamilton County cost more. Under the proposed changes, all rides would be the same price regardless of distance. Only express routes would cost more at $3.00.

"We know that people live and work and play all over the region, not just in the county lines," Jones said. "So we're really working to simplify the fare structure."

Metro last simplified its fare structure in 2020, going from a six-zone structure to a county-based system.

How to give feedback

The public can find out more about the plan and weigh in at a meeting Wednesday, April 16 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Downtown branch of the Cincinnati and Hamilton County Public Library. Two more virtual meetings will take place Thursday, April 17 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and again from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

You can also provide feedback via an online survey.

What's next

The proposed fare changes haven't been finalized yet. Public input given by April 21 will be taken into account by the Metro Board of Trustees, who will likely vote on the fare changes at their meeting May 27. If approved, the changes would go into effect July 16.

The transit service also is launching a rider rewards program April 16 that allows riders to earn points toward future fares and other rewards like gift cards to a number of retailers when they use the transit system's app to pay fares.

Metro says it's also introducing a separate program called "Ride & Save" that will help frequent riders reduce their transit costs by capping the fares they pay at the daily and 30-day pass rates.

