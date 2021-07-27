-
The Southwest Ohio Regional Transit Authority board is moving ahead with its Reinventing Metro plan. A new fare system begins April 4, and soon…
-
Last year, Hamilton County voters approved a tax levy to pay for a massive overhaul in local transit, and some of the changes will be implemented soon.…
-
Metro wants to simplify its fare structure and is taking public comment on its proposed changes on Wednesday from 3-8 p.m. at the Duke Energy Convention…
-
A Cincinnati council committee voted on a resolution Tuesday endorsing a plan to create a bus only lane on a portion of Reading Road.The measure asks that…
-
Metro is adjusting bus service to meet a decrease in ridership caused by the coronavirus pandemic.Ridership dropped about 30% in one week and Express and…
-
Ridership is down because of people sheltering or working at home, but Metro is still running and a spokeswoman says they're cleaning the buses…
-
Hamilton County voters are being asked in March to increase the sales tax to pay for transit. It's something they've rejected at least three other times…
-
Metro is about to get more use out of the Riverfront Transit Center. The underground bus staging area will be opened for parking and some bus service…
-
Cincinnati voters will take the first vote on changing the way transit is funded in Hamilton County on Nov. 5. But Issue 22 is not the sales tax increase…
-
A crash involving a Metro bus and another vehicle in Evanston sent 10 people to local hospitals Saturday, according to Cincinnati Fire officials.Crews and…