Get a ride to the polls with Metro, TANK and local organizations

Public transit, local organizations and companies are helping people get to the polls on Election Day with free and discounted rides.

Transportation access — especially household access to a car — has significant impacts on voter turnout, according to a 2021 Harvard study. Only 36% of people without a car voted in the 2018 general election in Michigan, compared to 66% of people with a car.

The Harvard researchers say putting more polling places in walkable locations, broadening access to absentee voting, and improving reliability and speed of public transportation can remove voting obstacles for people without cars.

Free Election Day rides can also drive up civic participation.

TANK and Metro are offering free bus rides all day Nov. 5.

“We take great pride in removing transportation barriers by providing free rides on Election Day, making it easier for all Hamilton County residents to access the polls and participate in the democratic process,” said Brandy Jones, Metro’s chief communications and marketing officer, in a news release.

Here are options in Greater Cincinnati offering rides to the polls:

Free options

Metro: All of Metro’s fixed-route, Access para-transit and MetroNow! on-demand trips are fare-free on Tuesday. Check bus schedules online, or use the Transit app to plan your trip.

All of Metro’s fixed-route, Access para-transit and MetroNow! on-demand trips are fare-free on Tuesday. Check bus schedules online, or use the Transit app to plan your trip. TANK: Rides on TANK buses are free on Tuesday. Check bus schedules online, or use the Transit app to plan your trip.

Rides on TANK buses are free on Tuesday. Check bus schedules online, or use the Transit app to plan your trip. Charge The Vote: Nonpartisan initiative Charge The Vote is connecting electric vehicle owners with people needing a ride to the polls in Ohio, Kentucky and several other states. It’s organized by EVHybridNoire, a national nonprofit advocating for equity in electric mobility. To sign up for a ride, or as a driver, visit chargethevote.org.

Nonpartisan initiative Charge The Vote is connecting electric vehicle owners with people needing a ride to the polls in Ohio, Kentucky and several other states. It’s organized by EVHybridNoire, a national nonprofit advocating for equity in electric mobility. To sign up for a ride, or as a driver, visit chargethevote.org. Greater Cincinnati Voter Collaborative and Rideshare2VoteAWARE: The two organizations are partnering to provide free, roundtrip rides for voters in Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky. They have wheelchair accessible vans available for riders. Call 888-858-3421 or visit cincyvotes.org to schedule, or sign up to provide, a ride.

The two organizations are partnering to provide free, roundtrip rides for voters in Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky. They have wheelchair accessible vans available for riders. Call 888-858-3421 or visit cincyvotes.org to schedule, or sign up to provide, a ride. Lime Scooters: People can get a free ride to the polls on a Lime Scooter using the code VOTE2024. The offer is available from now until Nov. 5.

Discounted options