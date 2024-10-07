Election 2024: Voter guides for Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5, and there's a lot to decide on across the Tri-State of Southwest Ohio, Northern Kentucky, and Eastern Indiana.

In addition to voting in-person on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 5, Tri-Staters can also cast their ballots early or absentee. Here are some dates you need to know:



In Ohio : Absentee and early in-person voting begins Tuesday, Oct. 8 and includes the two Saturdays and the two Sundays before Election Day. Find your polling place.

: Absentee and early in-person voting begins Tuesday, Oct. 8 and includes the two Saturdays and the two Sundays before Election Day. Find your polling place. In Kentucky : In-person, excused absentee voting takes place Oct. 23, 24, 25, and Oct. 28, 29, 30. Early in-person, no-excuse absentee voting will take place Thursday, Oct. 31, Friday, Nov. 1, and Saturday, Nov. 2. Find your polling place.

: In-person, excused absentee voting takes place Oct. 23, 24, 25, and Oct. 28, 29, 30. Early in-person, no-excuse absentee voting will take place Thursday, Oct. 31, Friday, Nov. 1, and Saturday, Nov. 2. Find your polling place. In Indiana: Early voting begins Tuesday, Oct. 8, to noon Monday, Nov. 4. Find your polling place.

How this guide was created

WVXU journalists and editors reached out to the various candidates to answer short surveys about issues relevant to the office they are seeking. Many responded; others didn't. In such cases, we've linked to the candidate's campaign website, where available.

WVXU is a small but mighty team. Even so, we can't cover everything and reach out to every candidate currently seeking office in Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana. So, in some cases we relied on our public media partners doing similar great work leading up to Election Day.

Ready to get started?

Click on the links below to jump to your state:

Ohio

Kentucky

Indiana



Ohio

Hamilton County | Issue 1 | Ohio Supreme Court | U.S. Senate | U.S. House Districts

What's on your ballot? Search by your address on the Ohio Secretary of State's website.



Hamilton County

Auditor



Tom Brinkman (R, did not respond; no website)

Jessica Miranda (D)

Clerk of Courts



Parikh Pavan (D, incumbent; did not respond)

Mary Hill (R; did not respond)

Andrew Olding (L; did not respond, no website)



Commission

For term commencing Jan. 2, 2025:



Kyle Duper (L; did not respond)

Jonathan Pearson (R)

Alicia Reece (D, incumbent)



For term commencing Jan. 3, 2025:



Coroner



Lakshmi Sammarco (D, incumbent, running unopposed)

Prosecutor



Sheriff



School levies and bond issues

Issue 1

Issue 1 would create a 15-member panel made up of Republican, Democratic and independent citizens to draw lawmakers' district maps based on a proportionality formula that corresponds closely with the results of the last six statewide elections. Current and former elected officials and politicians could not serve on the panel.

A "yes" vote would support the amendment; a "no" vote will leave the current system in place.

Ohio Supreme Court

U.S. Senate

House Districts

District 1

District 2

District 8

Kentucky

U.S. House Districts | Covington | Newport | Medical Marijuana | School Choice

What's on your ballot? Search by your address on the Kentucky Secretary of State's website.

U.S. House Districts

4th Congressional District

Thomas Massie (R, incumbent, running unopposed)

House District 67

Local Northern Kentucky races

All races are nonpartisan so no party affiliations are listed.

Covington

The "Public Question" on the ballot

In September, an effort to change Covington from a city manager to council-mayor (sometimes called "strong mayor") form of government gathered enough valid signatures to appear on the November ballot.

Mayor

Commission

Newport

Mayor

Thomas L. Guidugli (unopposed; no website)

Commission

Medical marijuana

Despite the legalization of medical marijuana in Kentucky beginning in 2025, counties and cities around the state can determine whether they want to welcome marijuana production facilities and dispensaries into their communities.

This article can catch you up on which Northern Kentucky counties and cities have so far decided whether to put the issue on their November ballot. An article with updated information will be posted here Wednesday, Oct. 9.

School choice

Kentuckians will decide whether to approve Amendment 2 (PDF), a school choice ballot measure that would amend the state's constitution and allow lawmakers to pass bills to fund private and charter schools with taxpayer dollars.

Indiana

U.S. Senate | U.S. House | Governor | Lt. Governor | Attorney General | Indiana Supreme Court

What's on your ballot? Search by your address on the Indiana Secretary of State's website.

U.S. Senate

U.S. House

District 9 (Dearborn, Franklin counties)

Governor

Lt. Governor

Attorney General

Indiana Supreme Court

Public Question #1

The proposed amendemnt to Indiana's Constitution reads:

"Shall the Constitution of the State of Indiana be amended to remove the state superintendent of public instruction from the list of officeholders who shall discharge the powers and duties of the governor if the office of the governor and lieutenant governor are both vacant?"

Remove Superintendent of Public Instruction from Gubernatorial Line of Succession Amendment (PDF)

