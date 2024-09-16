Covington residents to vote on whether they want a 'strong mayor' in November

An effort to change Covington from a city manager to council-mayor (sometimes called "strong mayor") form of government has enough valid signatures to appear on the November ballot, the Kenton County Clerk confirms.

The initiative, called "Covington Forward," is supported by business and elected leaders, including outgoing Mayor Joe Meyer and Covington's only mayoral candidate, City Commissioner Ron Washington.

Currently, Covington has a city manager responsible for the day-to-day executive operations of the city, including hiring and firing employees.

Covington's four city commissioners and mayor basically serve as the city manager's boss. They give final approval to budgets, contracts, staff decisions and other details. The mayor has a vote on the commission, but no veto power and no day-to-day oversight of most of the city's operations.

Under the new proposal, the mayor would have direct authority over the city's staff and veto power over an expanded city council of between six and 12 representatives. But that council could override that veto and even vote to remove the mayor.

During his final "State of the City" address last month, Meyer argued the move would increase accountability and transparency while also speeding up many government decisions.

"With a change to the mayor-council form of government, there will be one boss for the executive function, not five," he said. "The system will be clear and simple, just like all the other governments in this county."

Supporters of the city manager form of government, meanwhile, say it allows for more deliberative decision-making; keeps power over city decisions from becoming too concentrated in too few hands; and reduces the chances of corruption.

If voters approve the proposal on Nov. 5, they would be asked to vote on a six to 12-member city council in 2026.

Currently, Northern Kentucky cities like Florence, Erlanger and Independence have the council-mayor form of government. Newport, on the other hand, has a city manager form similar to Covington's.