-
The Diocese of Covington has a new bishop, the Vatican announced on Tuesday.Roger Foys's resignation was accepted by Pope Francis, who named Diocese of…
-
Bean Haus Bakery, known for "Big Ass Buckeyes," has expanded from its Main Strasse Village location to the Eastern Corridor. This is a neighborhood…
-
Covington City Manager David Johnston resigned his position, a move that was accepted by the city commission Tuesday night.The River City News is working…
-
The IRS building hasn't even been demolished and already Covington is getting calls from regional and national developers who want to be involved in the…
-
Covington could see 100 jobs created after Protective Life sets up shop in the RiverCenter.The life insurance company is relocating its regional office…
-
Feral cats — whether you love them or hate them, someone in your neighborhood is bound to feed them. In the city of Covington, officials passed a new…
-
The city of Covington has owned the old IRS site for about a month now and is moving toward demolition and redevelopment.The 23-acre Fourth Street site…
-
Emersion Design, hired by Covington to rejuvenate Innovation Way, says it should become both a "place and a path." And it appears big changes are in the…
-
You can listen to my interview with author Richard Haw here. I thought I knew a lot about the Roebling Suspension Bridge. Maybe you do, too.I knew that…
-
The former Value City and Burlington store locations in the Latonia Plaza II will be renovated to house two rapidly growing and related firms.ReGadget and…