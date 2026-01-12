Mayors Pureval and Washington discuss priorities for Cincinnati and Covington

Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval made a big announcement at the start of his second term: A new plan to fund public safety by raising the city's income tax.

Meantime, Covington Mayor Ron Washington is navigating big bridge projects in his second year.

On Cincinnati Edition, both mayors sit down with us for the full hour to discuss their 2026 priorities.

Guests:



Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval



Covington Mayor Ron Washington

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

Subscribe to our podcast