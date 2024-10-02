Meet the Covington City Commission candidates Thursday

Voters in Covington can hear directly from the candidates running for Covington City Commission during a forum Thursday, Oct. 3.

Covington Neighborhood Collaborative and CovCivic organized the event to give the community an opportunity to learn more about the candidates, their policies and their vision for the city.

The event is from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Madison Avenue Christian Church, 1530 Madison Ave., Covington.

Cincinnati Edition host Lucy May will serve as moderator.

The event is free and open to the public with seats available first-come, first-served. The forum will be broadcast live by TBNK.