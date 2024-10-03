Newport City Commission: Meet candidate Mike Radwanski

Voters in the city of Newport have four choices for the city's four commission seats. Newport has a city manager form of government in which the commission appoints the city manager, who carries out the board's decisions and sees to the day-to-day operations of the city. The mayor presides over the commission and also votes on issues before it.

We asked each commission candidate a range of questions about issues facing Newport. Below are incumbent Mike Radwanski's answers, which have been lightly edited for clarity and style only.

Please briefly describe your reasons for seeking this office.

I’m seeking re-election to continue the positive trajectory our city is moving in. Just recently, I completed the Excellence in City Governance by the Kentucky League of Cities. I’m looking forward to applying what I learned to serve the people of Newport.

What issues do you see as most important for Newport to address in the short and long terms?

Ensuring adequate staffing levels for police and fire as Ovation comes online is important to me.

Ongoing improvements to pedestrian and cycling safety.

Continue to be a leader in Campbell County for income-aligned and affordable housing.

Creation of a city-wide community center and history museum as outlined in my Op-Ed in LinkNKY on 8/5/24.

Northern Kentucky has significant need for more housing. What can commission do to help develop more housing for low, moderate and middle-income people in Newport?

Newport continues to be the leader in Campbell County with affordable and income-aligned housing. Income-aligned housing represents those who earn beyond the threshold for housing vouchers. Early in 2024, I got asked to serve on the Northern Kentucky Area Development District Awareness and Community Engagement Committee on income-aligned housing. I’m hopeful for your vote so I can continue to serve on the committee and deliver outcomes on this important topic. I would encourage you to check out the data analysis and takeaways on their website here: https://www.nkadd.org/northern-kentucky-housing-data-analysis/

One of the gateways into Newport is the Purple People Bridge. This year, it closed due to maintenance issues. While repairs are underway, it’s clear it needs more resources to remain open to pedestrians and cyclists. How would you address this issue?

The Purple People Bridge is owned by the Purple People Bridge Company. The bridge company, in partnership with municipalities and nonprofit agencies, are responsible for the ongoing restoration and maintenance of the bridge together. I recently voted in favor of allocating matching funding to support the re-opening of the bridge for Riverfest. These partnerships, along with contributions from the public, remain critical to the ongoing restoration of such an important landmark in our region.

What specific opportunities do you see for working with neighboring communities?

I always look forward to partnering with other cities as the opportunity presents itself. For example, we currently provide police, fire, code enforcement and animal control to the city of Woodlawn. Such partnerships provide Newport the opportunity to be the leader in public services in our region while bringing in revenue. I also voted in favor of the bike study presented by Tri-State Trails that was completed in partnership with the city of Covington. Working together provides a win-win situation for our constituents and our region.

Any closing observations?

My participation in the Kentucky League of Cities City Officials Training Program truly sets me apart as no other candidate has taken advantage of their trainings. I have 73.5 credit hours in a variety of topics from ethics to planning and zoning. Though on-the-job training is important, I can honestly say that the trainings helped me navigate the complexities of municipal government. There are certain courses that I’ve taken, such as "Personnel Issues with Uniformed Employees," that most professions will not prepare a candidate for. In addition to my KLC courses, I bring 17 years of experience in corporate America within engineering, supply chain, continuous improvement, and operations to the table having worked for companies like GE Aviation, Honeywell, Johnson Controls, and currently GE Aerospace.

