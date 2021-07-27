-
A new café seating program in Newport gives eateries a chance to expand their outdoor dining options free of charge, while also providing a more walkable…
-
Newport's $40 million new music venue Ovation announed its first shows Friday morning. They include Lady A and Russ. The announcement comes one day after…
-
They're hidden among staircases and curbs in the Mansion Hill neighborhood of Newport, Ky.: fairy doors, the size of your hand or smaller. Children knock…
-
Hooch, chamber pots, and buttons were among many artifacts recently found at two outdoor toilet sites, known as privies, in Newport. They were discovered…
-
You can listen to my interview with author Richard Haw here. I thought I knew a lot about the Roebling Suspension Bridge. Maybe you do, too.I knew that…
-
Longtime journalist and PR practitioner Dan Pinger is out with a new book that tells of those tawdry years in Newport. He's with our Media Beat blogger…
-
Newport's Mentoring Plus is a small nonprofit supporting local high school students needing academic help but also providing a safe haven for friendship,…
-
The Footlighters in Newport are in final rehearsals for their production of the musical, The Spitfire Grill, opening November 7. Cathy Lutts, a…
-
If you want to help build temporary bike lanes in Newport, Connect NKY and Tri-State Trails could use your help Saturday. They're hoping to show the city…
-
Newport's $40-million music venue could put a local business in jeopardy.Ovation is an indoor/outdoor music venue that will sit on Newport's riverfront…