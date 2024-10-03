Newport City Commission: Meet candidate Julie Smith-Morrow

Voters in the city of Newport have four choices for the city's four commission seats. Newport has a city manager form of government in which the commission appoints the city manager, who carries out the board's decisions and sees to the day-to-day operations of the city. The mayor presides over the commission and also votes on issues before it.

We asked each commission candidate a range of questions about issues facing Newport. Below are incumbent Julie Smith-Morrow's answers, which have been lightly edited for clarity and style only.

You may also want to read:



Please briefly describe your reasons for seeking this office.

I was elected Newport City Commissioner in 2022. I am enthusiastic about our ability to work together and make progress in critical areas. This is why I have decided to run for re-election to the Newport City Commission in 2024.

I have a deep-seated and personal commitment to women, children, and families and am passionate about helping people put food on their tables, access educational opportunities, and become economically independent. I served for over 25 years in board and executive leadership positions with South Plains Food Bank and Goodwill Industries in Lubbock, Texas, and Freestore Foodbank and Dress for Success in Cincinnati.

When my husband and I moved to Newport in 2003, I became involved with the East Row Historic Foundation as one of its elected representatives. I worked with the East Row’s historic preservation committee and the city on local historic district expansion and upgrading the city’s code for buildings in the historic district. By 2007, I wanted to help our community, especially our children, by supporting Newport public schools. I served as an elected member of the Newport Board of Education from 2007 through 2022.

Since 2003, I have always been concerned about the issues facing Newport, including public safety, economic development, housing, and quality of life, as well as the funding and staffing needed for the city to make progress in these areas. Newport needs strong, competent, and ethical people to provide leadership in this work, so I decided to become a candidate for Newport City Commissioner in 2022. I believed, then and now, that I have the leadership skills, personal qualities, and commitment to move Newport forward and improve the lives of our residents.

What issues do you see as most important for Newport to address in the short and long terms?

Newport has unique opportunities to affect growth and improve residents’ lives in the short- and long-terms. Managing public safety, economic development, housing, and quality of life are the most important issues to address now and into the future as part of our overall strategy for growth.

It is critical that we maintain quality police and fire services and I continually pay attention to indications we may need to increase those departments’ staffing, especially because of increased activity resulting from economic development. I will continue to support adequate funding for our police and fire departments so that each department can be staffed with well trained and dedicated professionals. I will continue advocating for resident accountability and shared responsibility in making Newport a safe place to live, work, and raise families.

Newport is a city that is attractive for economic development because of its history and riverfront location, and new projects are flourishing. But Newport is at a pivotal point in its history and our decisions on development will impact us long into the future. Our leaders should be selective in engaging businesses and developers, prioritize projects that contribute to the city’s vision, and ensure approved projects engage responsible contractors who hire locally, maintain safe working conditions, and produce quality products. We must preserve and revitalize our historic Monmouth Street and our neighborhoods, investing more resources into the efforts, and we shouldn’t hesitate to weave “new” in with “historical.” I also strongly support bringing more stores, services, restaurants, and jobs into more Newport neighborhoods for better resident access.

Newport has little space remaining for building new homes or apartments. But our existing housing stock is valuable, and strong city codes with adequate enforcement must preserve these resources. A limited number of new homes or apartments should be built on vacant properties. We should prioritize working with entities that can offer supported housing in new or renovated units and others that offer attractive market-rate housing. The city will provide grant programs for owners that rehab properties in historic districts, beginning with the Buena Vista Local Historic District and potentially expanding into other neighborhoods.

I care about our neighbors and their concerns. I am always accessible, and I want to hear from residents about how well the city is serving them. Even as Newport grows, I want our city to preserve our quality of life. I commit to tackling infrastructure needs, protecting our environment, remembering our historical and architectural heritage, and striving to make Newport the best place to live, work, and raise families.

Northern Kentucky has significant need for more housing. What can commission do to help develop more housing for low, moderate and middle-income people in Newport?

Housing is a critical priority and one that is important to address, especially as I hope the city continues to attract economic development with a ready supply of employees living nearby. Although Newport provides a range of housing opportunities, more options would help residents. Newport has significant fair and accessible housing for restricted income families and new home construction provides alternatives for families with moderate or higher incomes. Newport’s buildings in the historic districts are valuable resources, and many fine structures outside the historic districts have also been purchased and renovated. Rentals throughout the city are located within our neighborhoods in privately owned apartment buildings or in homes divided into multiple units.

Newport should focus on resources for quality existing and new housing. The city protects residents with strong building ordinances and adequate enforcement staffing and encourages constructing infill housing. I support reduced rate, incentive programs whenever available. I support the city’s work with Neighborhood Foundations for constructing affordable housing. The city has invested more than $112 million in affordable, accessible housing through Neighborhood Foundations over the past 20 years. This organization has expanded accessible and affordable single family housing rental and purchase opportunities by restoring existing housing and building new homes and apartments. Newport has saved comparatively affordable homes in our local historic districts, and city commissioners approved the local Buena Vista Historic District in Newport’s west side. Our action will help provide affordable housing options for renters and buyers. I continue working to create Buena Vista façade grants to help owners pay for repairs or maintenance.

New moderately priced higher end homes and multi-unit complexes may be purchased at Martinsgate, SouthShore Condominiums, Ovation, and Skypoint Luxury Condominiums and rented at Monmouth Row, the Academy on Fourth Street, and Aqua. Because the market currently supports the demand for new housing, the city should make every effort to attract builders for these moderately and higher-priced homes and apartments.

I will continue working to (1) increase opportunities for renters and property owners of all income levels, (2) encourage following and reporting violations of city codes for maintenance and state laws on fair housing, (3) promote housing opportunities found within organizations like Neighborhood Foundations, (4) develop a façade grant program to assist homeowners in the Buena Vista Local Historic District with expenditures for repairs and maintenance, and (5) encourage developments for home construction on available land, such as the new Grandview/Main Street project.

One of the gateways into Newport is the Purple People Bridge. This year, it closed due to maintenance issues. While repairs are underway, it’s clear it needs more resources to remain open to pedestrians and cyclists. How would you address this issue?

The Purple People Bridge is iconic — a tremendous resource for the entire northern Kentucky and Cincinnati region. It has been estimated that over 800,000 people cross the bridge every year between Newport and Cincinnati for recreation, entertainment, and work. The bridge has been identified by the Tri-State Trails organization as a major asset for developing more bicycle and pedestrian-friendly communities in the Cincinnati and northern Kentucky region. Many who cross are from Newport and Cincinnati, but others come from much further away. I believe the vision for the Purple People Bridge as a valuable regional resource for pedestrians and bicyclists is solid.

The Purple People Bridge Company and the city of Newport have been supporting the bridge since it was designated “pedestrian only” in 2001. The bridge was closed recently because of sandstone blocks breaking loose that could negatively affect bridge safety. During bridge closures, those who want to cross the bridge must find alternate routes and businesses suffer. I am proud that Newport’s Board of Commissioners and the Port Authority stepped up to fund immediate needed repairs, and that the bridge was able to reopen for the September 1 Riverfest event. The Newport Foundation is currently evaluating the feasibility of fundraising to support the bridge.

It is time that the Purple People Bridge is recognized and supported as the true regional asset that it is. I hope that the city of Cincinnati as well as county governments on both sides of the bridge will accept the invitation to partner in long-term solutions for raising funds, managing repairs and maintenance, and preserving the Purple People Bridge as one of our most valuable regional treasures.

What specific opportunities do you see for working with neighboring communities?

There can be great value in a city working with its neighbors. Partnering can reduce duplication of services and costs and enhance well-being and economic development throughout the region. Currently, the city of Newport partners for services with Campbell County, other city governments, our Newport public schools, and community organizations. Briefly, these partnerships are:

Newport houses the non-emergency dispatch center for Campbell County.

Newport provides police, fire, code, and street repair services for the city of Woodlawn (Ky.).

The city, through our police department, provides the schools with student resource officers and school crossing guards; our public works department provides a mechanic for vehicle repair and maintenance; and our finance department provides tax collection services for the Newport Independent School District.

Newport shares animal control resources with other communities.

Newport’s Board of Commissioners and the Covington Board of Commissioners recently approved the Covington and Newport Bicycle Transportation Plan that will bring needed infrastructure and non-infrastructure improvements for bicycle routes and greater safety between our cities and throughout the region.

Newport is a strong partner the Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana (OKI) Regional Council of Governments that manages federal transportation funding for our region, and we have committed a dedicated representative from our Board of Commissioners to OKI for years.

Newport will partner with the BLINK festival organizers for the first time this year.

Newport partners with several community organizations; in one meaningful example this includes the ReNewport organization, for delivering federal grant services for site preparation and financial management related to planting approximately 1,000 trees in west Newport.

My ideas for additional partnering with neighboring communities and organizations include providing more regional entertainment activities and shared resources. For example, after some of the infrastructure improvements are implemented in and between Newport and Covington for bike transportation, we could jointly host cyclist events. If Cincinnati and other regional governments agree to financially support the long-term vision of the Purple People Bridge, then there would be tremendous opportunities for recreational and entertainment events on and near the bridge on both sides of the Ohio River. The city is open to discussing more service partnerships, for example in animal control, or other opportunities.

Any closing observations?

My deep connection to Newport’s residents is at the heart of my leadership and service. I promise to keep listening to your concerns and needs, just as I have done for the past two years as your Newport city commissioner. I would appreciate your support and your vote on Election Day, November 5, 2024. Please see my website www.electsmithmorrow.com for more information about our campaign. Thank you!

