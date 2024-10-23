Newport names John Hayden new city manager

Newport is getting a new city manager.

A news release from the city says commissioners selected John Hayden for the job Tuesday evening during a special session.

Hayden was previously assistant city manager and served eight years on the city commission prior to that. Newport's Zoning Administrator Brian Steffen will fill Hayden's role as assistant city manager.

"We are confident that John Hayden brings the leadership, experience, and vision that will continue to guide Newport toward a bright and prosperous future,” Newport Mayor Tom Guidugli said in the news release. “...He is eager to engage with our community, listen to your concerns, and work collaboratively to ensure that Newport remains a thriving and vibrant city for residents, businesses, and visitors alike.”

Hayden replaces city manager Tom Fromme, who is retiring after almost two decades in the position and 44 years working for the city.

Fromme said he supports Hayden's selection.

“It was a difficult choice because we have some very good candidates,” he said in a news release. “But I am pleased with the process and the results."

Hayden and Steffen's new positions will become official after a final vote from city commission soon. Both will start January 1 next year.