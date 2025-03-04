Newport lost its $1M federal tree planting grant. City officials say effort will continue

Newport’s plan to plant 1,000 trees on the city’s west side has been disrupted by a loss of federal funding.

Last year, the city received a nearly $1 million urban forestry grant through the Inflation Reduction Act and USDA Forest Service to address inequitable tree canopy in Newport’s neighborhoods.

Now, Newport is no longer getting that money as President Trump freezes the act's funds and the Forest Service cancels grants involving diversity, equity, and inclusion activities.

“It’s an insult to have been awarded something that would be beneficial to your city, only to have it withdrawn,” said Ken Rechtin, Newport city commissioner.

Newport’s west side has 10% tree canopy compared to 45% in the city’s southern neighborhoods, according to Urban Canopy Works.

The lack of trees makes the area significantly hotter during the summer months.

“It's not only the coolness, it's also air quality,” Rechtin said. “We all know how much pollution is filtered out of the air with greenery and with trees, and that being absent makes the pollution of cars and industries [have] even more negative impact on our children and our families.”

Newport planned on using the grant to remove unnecessary concrete and create space along sidewalks for trees. Community members would put the 1,000 saplings in the ground during plantings every fall and spring through 2028.

Rechtin says the city was able to plant about 50 trees, which it was reimbursed for before funding was terminated.

“It doesn't look like the city ... will be out on any money,” Rechtin said.

Tree planting to continue

Newport city officials say they are still committed to increasing tree canopy, but acknowledge efforts will likely have to happen on a smaller scale.

“I can tell you that we’re going to continue to green this community,” Mayor Tom Guidugli Jr. said during a Feb. 24 Board of Commissioners meeting. “It may not happen as fast, but it’s going to continue to happen, and we’re going to make continuous progress in greening the community.”

For years, community organizations — including the West Side Citizens Coalition and ReNewport — have led volunteer tree-planting efforts on the west side.

Rechtin says that work will continue. He says he believes the city can help fund some future plantings, too.

“There'll be even more opportunities without the grant and maybe even a little more hard work,” Rechtin said. “Maybe we'll be taking sledgehammers ourselves rather than contracting it out to have that concrete torn out.”

Read more:

