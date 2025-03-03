Cincinnati teachers sound alarm on potential federal and state cuts to public education

Members of Cincinnati Public Schools' teachers union, the Cincinnati Federation of Teachers (CFT), and other school employee union leaders attended Monday's Board of Education meeting to discuss potential cuts to district funding from state and federal governments.

The shakeup in Washington under the Trump administration has rapidly increased concerns about the potential loss of federal funding for public schools from the U.S. Department of Education. The White House has indicated it plans to dismantle the department, leaving educators worried about what that will mean for Title I and Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) funding for low-income and special education students.

CFT organizer Michelle Dunn told the school board the recent actions of President Trump and Elon Musk, head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) leave her with little confidence the educational well-being of marginalized students will be considered before programs are paused or eliminated.

"These cuts will affect real people, real children whose lives will be directly impacted by decisions made by President Trump and an unelected billionaire Elon Musk," Dunn said.

Former Walnut Hills High School social studies teacher Rickey Harris echoed these concerns, saying a steep drop in funding will likely mean CPS will have to fire many teachers to stay within its budget.

"Federal funding is essential for ensuring high-quality education for all students," he said. "These cuts will lead to fewer teachers, more crowded classrooms, which can only be described as a less efficient and less effective school system."

Educators say they're also bracing for a steep loss in funding from the state. An analysis of Gov. Mike DeWine's proposed budget introduced in February shows the governor's bill would cut current funding to K-12 public schools by $103.4 million over two years.

CPS Treasurer Jennifer Wagner says this current proposal means the district could end up losing around $10 million.

CFT representative Karen Imbus says the combination of public school funding cuts in Ohio and potentially at the national level will put more pressure on local municipalities to fork up more money each year just to keep their schools running.

"These enormous state and federal cuts will further shift the burden to fund public schools to our local taxpayers," she said. "We all know the squeeze is coming and that is exactly what the people who are trying to dismantle public education intend. Democracy can only survive with an educated citizenry."

Earlier on Monday, Trump's appointment for the secretary of the U.S. Department of Education Linda McMahon was confirmed by the Republican-led Senate in a 51-45 vote. While the department can only be closed by an act of Congress, the department has already made several spending cuts and offered cash incentives to employees to encourage them to quit.

The U.S. Department of Education has not made cuts to Title I and IDEA funding. Still, several speakers Monday night said they worry McMahon and the department will prioritize spending on voucher programs for private schools over funding for public schools.

Following her confirmation, McMahon said in a statement she wants to make education more efficient.

"President Trump pledged to make American education the best in the world, return education to the states where it belongs, and free American students from the education bureaucracy through school choice. I intend to make good on that promise," she said.

The CPS school board will meet again next Wednesday.

