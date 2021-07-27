-
A Hamilton County Common Pleas judge has rejected an injunction request against Cincinnati Public Schools. The union representing teachers filed suit last…
-
The Cincinnati Federation of Teachers is suing Cincinnati Public Schools to delay the return to blended learning.On Friday, the union filed a complaint…
-
Budget concerns could lead to staff reductions in Cincinnati Public Schools.COVID-19 has cost the district more than $42 million to date. Now facing a…
-
Cincinnati Edition speaks with Julie Sellers, president of the Cincinnati Federation of Teachers, about many of the new educational provisions inside…
-
The Cincinnati Federation of Teachers and the Cincinnati Federation of Office Professionals have ratified new contracts with Cincinnati Public Schools.…