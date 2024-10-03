Meet Jessica Miranda, Hamilton County Auditor candidate

Two candidates are on the ballot this fall for the Hamilton County Auditor election: incumbent Democrat Jessica Miranda and Republican Tom Brinkman.

Two years ago, voters elected the first new auditor in three decades after Dusty Rhodes chose not to seek re-election. Fellow Democrat Brigid Kelly won the seat and held the office for one year; she resigned in March 2024 due to her health (she was diagnosed with esophageal cancer in 2022) and died shortly after.

Then-state representative Jessica Miranda was appointed to the position and is now running to complete the remaining two years of the term.

Her opponent is Republican Tom Brinkman, who lost to Kelly in 2022. Prior to that, he served 16 years in the state legislature.

Her opponent is Republican Tom Brinkman, who lost to Kelly in 2022. Prior to that, he served 16 years in the state legislature.

Candidates were limited to responses of no more than 250 words for each question. Answers have been lightly edited for clarity and style only.

Candidate name: Jessica Miranda

Party affiliation: Democrat

Campaign website: jessicaforohio.com

Biography

I am a mother of three beautiful daughters, a small business owner, former member of the Winton Woods City School Board, former state representative, and current Hamilton County auditor. In every role I have served in, it has been my goal to serve my constituents to the best of my ability and to fight for every Ohioan to not only live but to thrive.

What life or professional experiences make you the best person for this position?

My experience as a mother, small business owner, member and president of my community’s school board, member of the Ohio House of Representatives, and as the current county auditor make me uniquely qualified to continue serving in this role. I have a deep knowledge and understanding of the complexities of school funding, local government funding and the importance of action from the state lawmakers especially as it relates to enhancing the Homestead Exemption.

What would you change or improve about the process of appraising property values?

I support reforms to make the property reassessment process more transparent and equitable. Locally, we can improve communication with homeowners and provide clear, accessible resources to explain valuations. At the state level, I advocate for modernizing assessment methods to ensure they reflect true market values and reduce disparities. I also support exploring relief options for vulnerable populations facing rising property taxes to protect affordability.

How would you increase public awareness and transparency around the Auditor’s office and the work it conducts?

Since I have taken office in April of this year, I have worked to ensure that the citizens of Hamilton County are aware of the Auditor’s Office, its duties, and what the office can legally do. I plan on continuing to use my platform and voice to promote the Auditor Office’s efforts of government financial transparency and accountability. Through increased community engagement and outreach efforts and through a larger presence on social media, I hope for every citizen of Hamilton County to be aware of the Auditor’s office and how it can help them.