Former state lawmaker, Hamilton County Auditor Brigid Kelly has died

91.7 WVXU | By Tana Weingartner
Published March 26, 2024 at 10:26 PM EDT
Hamilton County Auditor and former state lawmaker Brigid Kelly has died. In a statement, her family says Kelly died Tuesday evening at her home. She was 40 years old.

"She was surrounded by love and peace after waging a two-year battle with cancer," the statement reads.

Kelly resigned her post as auditor last week in a letter to the county commissioners. She had been battling esophageal cancer since 2022, and recently entered hospice.

"She was a treasured wife, daughter and sister, a valued friend and a true public servant," the statement concludes.

Kelly, a former Democratic state representative for Ohio's 31st House District, was elected in November 2022 to replace former Auditor Dusty Rhodes, who retired. Kelly has overseen a challenging six-year reappraisal of property values in Hamilton County in which many homeowners saw significantly increased property tax bills.

She grew up in Norwood and attended St. Ursula Academy. She earned a bachelor's degree from Xavier University and a master's from UC. She also previously worked for the United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local 75, and served on the Norwood City Council.

Funeral services are pending.

This story may be updated.
Tana Weingartner
Senior Editor and reporter at WVXU with more than 20 years experience in public radio; formerly news and public affairs producer with WMUB. Would really like to meet your dog.
