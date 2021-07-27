-
Kelly wants to replace Dusty Rhodes, who is retiring.
Cincinnati Edition speaks with State Representative Brigid Kelly (D-Cincinnati) about the details of a coronavirus relief bill that extends unemployment…
Some Democrats in the Ohio Legislature say more needs to be done to keep guns out of the hands of children.
Once again, a proposal to eliminate sales tax on feminine hygiene products has resurfaced in the Ohio Legislature. But this time, it has bi-partisan co...
Democratic lawmakers in the Ohio House who have been pushing for years to eliminate sales tax for feminine hygiene products were finally able to get it...
Democratic state lawmakers say they want to bring back guaranteed overtime protections that were supposed to be put into place two years ago but have been…
Last November, a 25-member delegation of Ohio state lawmakers, legislative staffers and community leaders visited Israel on a business and trade…
In many states, menstrual products are subject to a sales tax whereas items like ChapStick are not. It's just one example of women paying a premium, known as the "pink tax," for various products.
Brigid Kelly of Norwood, an organizer for the United Food and Commercial Workers Union, had a substantial lead in early ballots cast in the Democratic…
Brigid Kelly of Norwood, one of six Democrats running in the March primary for the 31st Ohio House District, could have easily had an endorsement Saturday…