Meet Samantha Meadows, Ohio 2nd Congressional District candidate

Two political newcomers are running for election to represent Ohio’s 2nd Congressional District. Democrat Samantha Meadows and Republican David Taylor will be on the ballot this November.

The current representative, Republican Brad Wenstrup, announced he would not seek re-election last year after serving six terms.

The 2nd Congressional District spans southern Ohio, from the suburbs of Cincinnati to the West Virginia border. It includes voters who live in 16 counties: Clermont, Clinton, Pike, Adams, Brown, Highland, Ross, Scioto, Pickaway, Hocking, Vinton, Jackson, Lawrence, Gallia, and Meigs, as well as a part of Fayette County.

The district is one of the most heavily Republican congressional districts in Ohio, according to the Cook Partisan Voting Index.

WVXU reached out to both candidates and only Meadows responded. Multiple requests were made to Taylor and his campaign with no response.

Meadow's answers have been lightly edited for clarity and style only.

Candidate name: Samantha Meadows

Party affiliation: Democrat

Campaign website: www.votemeadows.com

Biography

Samantha is the Democratic nominee for the U.S. House of Representatives in Ohio's 2nd Congressional District, driven by the values of freedom, opportunity, and justice. She is a passionate advocate for women’s reproductive rights, workers' rights and collective bargaining, protecting and funding public education, and comprehensive immigration reform.

Samantha's unwavering support for lower- and middle-income workers has earned her the endorsements of key labor organizations, including the United Mine Workers of America (UMWA), American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE), Ohio Association of Public School Employees (OAPSE AFSCME Local 4), American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) Council 8, Ohio AFL-CIO, Cincinnati Labor Council (CLC-AFL-CIO), International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) 575, the Greater Cincinnati UAW CAP Council, and the United Steelworkers (USW) 1.

At 52, Samantha has built a diverse professional background. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in human services and has served in various roles, including membership manager for the Girl Scouts of Ohio’s Heartland, medical billing supervisor, EMT-I, AmeriCorps member, and end of life companion. Though she has never held public office, Samantha ran for Congress in 2022, successfully winning the Democratic nomination. She is currently dedicated to campaigning full-time, committed to bringing positive change for the people of Ohio’s 2nd District.

What life or professional experiences make you the best person for this position?

As a former advanced EMT and end-of-life caregiver, I’ve spent my career focused on serving others. I’ve been on the frontlines of health care, helping people in their most vulnerable moments. I’ve also worked alongside unions like CWA, UAW, and USW, fighting for workers' rights and collective bargaining. Growing up and living in a rural area has given me firsthand knowledge of the unique challenges we face, from health care access to job opportunities. My background allows me to advocate effectively for both workers and rural communities, ensuring their needs are front and center in Congress.



What concerns or themes are you hearing in conversations with people in your district? How do you specifically plan to address those issues with legislation or other solutions?

Residents are concerned about access to jobs, health care, and education, as well as infrastructure and rural revitalization. Many feel left behind, especially in rural areas, where long distances to polling stations, job scarcity, and health care challenges are persistent issues. I plan to introduce legislation that incentivizes job creation in rural areas through infrastructure projects and clean energy initiatives. Expanding access to health care, especially through Medicare protections, is also a priority. I will fight for more polling stations to ensure everyone’s voice is heard. Listening to my constituents and addressing their real needs will be central to my work.

Do you feel it is important to work across the aisle? Why or why not? How would you appeal to constituents who are not aligned with your party?

Yes, working across the aisle is crucial. Good ideas and solutions don’t belong to one party. To represent our district effectively, we must bring together diverse perspectives and find common ground. I plan to focus on issues that impact all constituents, such as job creation, infrastructure, and health care access — areas where bipartisan cooperation is not only possible but necessary. I’ll appeal to voters not aligned with my party by focusing on practical, people-centered solutions and proving through action that I am committed to improving the lives of all, regardless of party affiliation.

Although inflation has stabilized, prices are still significantly elevated compared to a few years ago. What can Congress realistically accomplish in the next two years to support people struggling with high prices?

Congress can address high prices by targeting key areas like health care, housing, and energy costs. Expanding access to affordable health care and prescription drugs will ease financial burdens on families. We can also invest in clean energy and infrastructure to bring down energy costs, especially in rural areas. Supporting small businesses and local industries can help stabilize supply chains and reduce inflationary pressures. Additionally, tax relief for working families and policies that protect wages from being outpaced by inflation will provide immediate support to those struggling the most.

Your district crosses a wide swath of communities in Southern Ohio, from the outskirts of Cincinnati to the West Virginia border. What values do you think your constituents expect of you?

My constituents value integrity, hard work, and a commitment to the community. They expect me to be accessible, honest, and willing to listen to their concerns. In southern Ohio, many prioritize family, faith, and a strong work ethic. I believe they expect me to fight for rural revival, better job opportunities, and health care access, all while protecting their rights and freedoms. They want someone who understands their struggles and will stand up for them in Washington, making sure our district isn’t forgotten. I’m committed to being that voice and advocate.