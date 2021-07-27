-
A week ago, in the aftermath of a violent, destructive and deadly rampage of the U.S. Capitol by a mob of Trump supporters – a rampage that could have…
-
Ohio Rep. Brad Wenstrup has won a fifth term in the U.S. House over Democratic challenger Jaime Castle, with Tuesday night results showing the 62-year-old…
-
Across Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana, absentee ballots have been mailed, early voting is in place, and Nov. 3 – Election Day – is here. No matter how or when…
-
This November, a political newcomer looks to unseat the incumbent in Ohio's second congressional district.Democrat Jaime Castle is challenging Republican…
-
You'd have to have your MAGA hat screwed on too tight to believe that Donald Trump, by appointing Louis DeJoy, a political crony who has told a…
-
When Jaime Castle, a Mount Washington Democrat, was mulling over the possibility of taking on U.S. Rep. Brad Wenstrup in Ohio's 2nd Congressional…
-
Rep. Brad Wenstrup won a fourth term in the U.S. House with a large margin over Democratic challenger Jill Schiller Tuesday.The final result was Wenstrup…
-
Now, here's a head-scratcher for you.Let's say there is an incumbent Republican member of the U.S. House – a member who has been re-elected with a…
-
Democrat Jill Schiller is out campaigning hard in Ohio's Second Congressional District, harder than anyone else has since incumbent Republican Brad…
-
Cincinnati Congressman Brad Wenstrup, who was a combat surgeon, was pressed into action Wednesday morning during the shooting at the Republican…