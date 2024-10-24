Ohio's 2nd Congressional District will welcome a political newcomer this November

Voters in Ohio’s 2nd Congressional district will send a political newcomer to Washington, D.C. — no matter who wins the election. Republican candidate David Taylor and Democratic candidate Samantha Meadows are seeking the seat to replace U.S. Rep. Brad Wenstrup, who decided not to run for re-election.

The 2nd Congressional District spans Southern Ohio, from the suburbs of Cincinnati to the West Virginia border. It includes voters who live in 16 counties: Clermont, Clinton, Pike, Adams, Brown, Highland, Ross, Scioto, Pickaway, Hocking, Vinton, Jackson, Lawrence, Gallia, and Meigs, as well as a part of Fayette County.

On Cincinnati Edition, we talk to Democratic candidate Samantha Meadows about the issues resonating with voters in the district and her priorities in the U.S House if elected, followed by analysis from Victoria Moorwood, the Cincinnati Enquirer public accountability reporter covering Butler, Warren and Clermont counties.

Republican candidate David Taylor did not respond to an invitation to be interviewed.

