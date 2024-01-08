Congressman Brad Wenstrup on why he's not seeking reelection

Republican U.S. Rep. Brad Wenstrup announced in November that he would not seek reelection in Ohio's 2nd Congressional District. Congressman Wenstrup has been reelected to the district with ease five times since 2012.

After his retirement announcement, candidates have lined up to replace him. University of Cincinnati Political Science Professor David Niven, Ph.D., predicts the winner of that contest could be vaulted into Congress for a very long stay.

On Cincinnati Edition, we talk with Rep. Wenstrup about his decision to retire and his priorities for the remainder of his term. Then we look at the race for his seat.

Guests:

Brad Wenstrup, U.S. Representative, Republican in Ohio’s 2 nd Congressional District

Congressional District David Niven, Ph.D., political science professor, University of Cincinnati

Scott Wartman, politics reporter, Cincinnati Enquirer

