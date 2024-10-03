Meet Alicia Reece, Hamilton County Commission candidate

County commissioners make up the general administrative body for county government. They hold authority for government taxing, budgeting, appropriating, and purchasing; and they hold title to county property. There are two seats on the three-member commission up for grabs: one that starts Jan. 2, 2025, and the other that starts Jan. 3, 2025. Denise Driehaus is running for the term that would begin Jan. 2, 2025. She is a current commissioner, serving one term.

Candidates were given the same survey questions and word limit of no more than 250 words to respond to each question. Answers have been lightly edited for clarity and style only.

You may also want to read:

Candidate name: Alicia Reece

Party affiliation: Democrat

Campaign website: www.votealiciareece.com

Biography

None provided

What life or professional experiences make you the best person for this position?

With over 30 years of experience, I've served as the youngest woman ever elected to Cincinnati City Council and as the former vice mayor. I’ve also served as the deputy director of Ohio Tourism, state representative, president of the Ohio Legislative Black Caucus, and vice chair of the Ohio Women’s Caucus. I am an HBCU graduate of Grambling State University with a degree in communications. In my first term as Hamilton County commissioner, we’ve achieved groundbreaking initiatives that have positively impacted thousands of residents. I am not just a leader by title but by action and results. My leadership is rooted in a clear vision, and I will continue to drive forward meaningful change that benefits our community. I am focused on helping the residents of Hamilton County with vision, action, and results.

What concerns or themes are you hearing in conversations with people in Hamilton County? How do you specifically plan to address those issues?

As I have heard from thousands of residents in Hamilton county, too many citizens feel they have been left behind and as a result, I have implemented several transformative initiatives and plan to expand on them like the 513 Relief Bus, which has provided free health and economic services to over 20,000 residents, founding the award-winning Cincinnati Black Music Walk of Fame with over 37,000 visitors, advocating for homeowners by fighting against high property taxes and reintroducing the 30% property tax rebate, investing over $40 million in affordable housing, creating a $2 million senior citizens fund, expanded veterans' services, creating the first Hamilton County Veterans Appreciation Day, helping over 3,000 veterans, creating the first Small Business Office and Small Business Day helping over 2,500 small business and distributing more than $17 million in grants, and more. These initiatives reflect the needs of our constituents, and I am committed to ensuring that no village, township, city, or municipality is left behind.

Hamilton County and Cincinnati are in the middle of a historic, multi-billion dollar sewer system upgrade that is often contentious. What would be your approach to keeping this project on time without overburdening ratepayers?

Hamilton County is under a consent decree to meet federal sewer system requirements. The 1968 Agreement assigns the city of Cincinnati operational oversight while the county retains ownership. My priority is to keep MSD rates and costs manageable to avoid burdening taxpayers, many of whom are struggling financially. We must balance stormwater management with affordable rates, ensuring any necessary improvements do not compromise residents' ability to thrive amid rising costs.

As the Bengals’ lease with Hamilton County for Paycor Stadium nears its end, how would you approach extension negotiations and what are your key priorities for that relationship/any potential new lease?

Hamilton County deserves a fair and transparent deal tied to a new long-term lease. Currently, taxpayers cover 95% while the Bengals pay just 5%. We need to negotiate a more diversified funding model including NFL, state, private input. Additionally, we must ensure diversity in stadium projects, including opportunities for minority-owned businesses and accessibility for all, especially those with disabilities and seniors. Additionally, we must maximize stadium use with more events and concerts that can generate more revenue for our county. We must ensure every aspect of negotiations are done out in the open for the public to follow along. We need a win-win approach where the taxpayers are not overburdened by cost and the stadium is a sustainable home for the Bengals long term.

What criteria will you use to evaluate and vote on tax levies the commission is responsible for approving for public vote?

It’s essential that we strike a balance between funding vital services and maintaining affordability for our community. When it comes to levies, I approach them with a deep awareness of our current economic climate. With inflation driving up the cost of living and homeowners facing record-high property appraisals, we need to be exceptionally mindful of the burden on taxpayers. My top priority is to keep costs down and avoid unnecessary tax increases while maintaining important services for our entire community.