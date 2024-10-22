We speak with two candidates in the Hamilton County Commission race

There are Hamilton County Commission races on the ballot this November, and voters will decide who will make up the next general administrative body for the county.

Two seats are available on the three-member commission and Republican candidate Jonathan Pearson and Democratic incumbent Commission President Alicia Reece are running for the term that would begin Jan. 2, 2025.

On Cincinnati Edition, we talk to both candidates in recorded interviews about the issues resonating with voters and the candidate’s priorities if elected.

