Hamilton County officials are encouraging people to get COVID-19 vaccinations despite the recent Janssen Johnson & Johnson pause. Commission Vice…
Local leaders gathered on the steps of the Hamilton County Courthouse Friday to ask the Municipal Court to reconsider its decision to no longer honor the…
There are two things the voters of Ohio have never done – elect an African American or a woman to the United States Senate.You can't blame the voters of…
The Hamilton County Commission has passed a resolution to create the county's COVID-19 Economic Recovery and Relief Task Force. The task force aims to…
Updated: Jan. 28, 3:30 p.m.Newly installed Hamilton County commission Vice President Alicia Reece intends to create a task force focused on economic…
The Hamilton County Board of Commission remains in Democratic hands after Tuesday's unofficial vote totals.Former Cincinnati council member and state…
Across Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana, absentee ballots have been mailed, early voting is in place, and Nov. 3 – Election Day – is here. No matter how or when…
The race for the Hamilton County Commission seat once held by the late Todd Portune features three candidates campaigning hard for the four-year term.On…
Former Cincinnati council member and state representative Alicia Reece became the official Demcoratic candidate for the late Todd Portune's Hamilton…
Former state representative and Cincinnati council member Alicia Reece appears to have won a narrow victory in a three-way Democratic primary to run this…