Hamilton County's relief bus is now permanent and set to visit 10 communities next month

Hamilton County’s 513 Relief Bus is back on the road for the first time in over a year.

Officials unveiled the permanent Equity and Resources Mobile Tech Bus Thursday after piloting the idea in 2021. The first iteration used a vehicle borrowed from UC Health; the county's purchase of a permanent vehicle faced many delays.

During the pilot in 2021, the bus reached more than 4,000 people living in 50 zip codes across the county.

"So we know that there is a need," said Commission President Alicia Reece, who pitched the idea nearly two years ago. "We're excited to get this back out and going in a permanent way, a new way of how we're doing business. We're bringing the resources to you, instead of you trying to find the resources."

The bus offers health services like COVID and flu vaccines and cancer and diabetes screenings. Eventually, even dental services will be available. You can also connect with economic resources like rent and mortgage aid, and small business assistance.

"We're even looking to be able to work with all of our partners both in local government, state government and even federal government to be able to bring resources directly to the people," Reece said. "This is Hamilton County on wheels."

Most of the resources offered are available online at 513relief.org, but Reece says it's important to offer face-to-face contact with people who can help with applications.

The bus is scheduled to visit 10 communities in February. (This schedule could change; please visit 513relief.org/bus for locations, times, and the most up-to-date schedule.)