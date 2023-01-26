© 2023 Cincinnati Public Radio
Local News

Hamilton County's relief bus is now permanent and set to visit 10 communities next month

91.7 WVXU | By Becca Costello
Published January 26, 2023 at 1:54 PM EST
Hamilton County 513 Relief Bus
1 of 2  — Hamilton County 513 Relief Bus
The 513 Relief Bus was launched at Corinthian Baptist Church on January 26, 2023.
Becca Costello / WVXU
513 Relief Bus help
2 of 2  — 513 Relief Bus help
When the 513 Relief Bus visits a community, many of the services provided take place outside the bus to allow more people to cycle through.
Becca Costello / WVXU

Hamilton County’s 513 Relief Bus is back on the road for the first time in over a year.

Officials unveiled the permanent Equity and Resources Mobile Tech Bus Thursday after piloting the idea in 2021. The first iteration used a vehicle borrowed from UC Health; the county's purchase of a permanent vehicle faced many delays.

During the pilot in 2021, the bus reached more than 4,000 people living in 50 zip codes across the county.

"So we know that there is a need," said Commission President Alicia Reece, who pitched the idea nearly two years ago. "We're excited to get this back out and going in a permanent way, a new way of how we're doing business. We're bringing the resources to you, instead of you trying to find the resources."

The bus offers health services like COVID and flu vaccines and cancer and diabetes screenings. Eventually, even dental services will be available. You can also connect with economic resources like rent and mortgage aid, and small business assistance.

"We're even looking to be able to work with all of our partners both in local government, state government and even federal government to be able to bring resources directly to the people," Reece said. "This is Hamilton County on wheels."

Most of the resources offered are available online at 513relief.org, but Reece says it's important to offer face-to-face contact with people who can help with applications.

The bus is scheduled to visit 10 communities in February. (This schedule could change; please visit 513relief.org/bus for locations, times, and the most up-to-date schedule.)

  • Lincoln Heights: Wednesday, Feb. 1
  • Downtown West End: Friday, Feb. 3
  • Colerain Township: Tuesday, Feb. 7
  • Roselawn: Thursday, Feb. 9
  • Finneytown: Monday, Feb. 13
  • Cleves: Wednesday, Feb. 15
  • Blue Ash: Friday, Feb. 17
  • Forest Park: Tuesday, Feb. 21
  • Walnut Hills: Thursday, Feb. 23
  • Avondale: Monday, Feb. 27
Becca Costello
Becca Costello grew up in Williamsburg and Batavia (in Clermont County) listening to WVXU. Before joining the WVXU newsroom, she worked in public radio & TV journalism in Bloomington, Indiana and Lincoln, Nebraska. Becca has earned numerous awards for her reporting, including from local chapters of the Associated Press and Society of Professional Journalists, and contributed to regional and national Murrow Award winners. Becca has a master's degree in journalism from Indiana University and a bachelor's degree from Cincinnati Christian University. Becca's dog Cincy (named for the city they once again call home) is even more anxious than she is.
