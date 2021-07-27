social services

-
A pilot program is underway at The Public Library of Cincinnati and Hamilton County where social service agencies are handing out literature to people who…
-
On the corner of 13th and Main in Cincinnati's Over the Rhine neighborhood sits a unique combination of art supply/thrift store, non-profit organization,…
-
Life Learning Center in Covington provides an integrated series of learning and care programs to help at-risk individuals in Greater Cincinnati escape…
-
Stepping Stones, the local agency that provides children and adults with disabilities a range of educational and recreational services, is celebrating its…
-
It’s hard to believe, but Elementz, Cincinnati’s hip hop youth services organization, is celebrating its 8th anniversary this year. They moved into a new,…
-
Dress for Success Cincinnati has launched its Professional Women’s Network, a support system for clients who have landed a job and need help transitioning…
-
After years of planning, legal challenges and construction, the new CityLink Center officially opens Tuesday in the West End. It will have a different…