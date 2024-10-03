Meet Adam Koehler, Hamilton County Commission candidate

County commissioners make up the general administrative body for county government. They hold authority for government taxing, budgeting, appropriating, and purchasing; and they hold title to county property. There are two seats on the three-member commission up for grabs: one that starts Jan. 2, 2025, and the other that starts Jan. 3, 2025. Adam Koehler is running for the term that begins Jan. 3, 2025.

Candidates were given the same survey questions and word limit of no more than 250 words to respond to each question. Answers have been lightly edited for clarity and style only.

You may also want to read:

Candidate name: Adam Koehler

Party affiliation: Republican

Campaign website: www.adamkoehler.com

Biography

I’ve spent almost my entire life in Cincinnati, mostly in Price Hill and Westwood to my current home in Mt. Auburn. Growing up in a low-income, single-parent household, I’ve experienced firsthand the challenges of overcoming adversity, and this journey has fueled my passion for community development and public service. After graduating from the School for Creative and Performing Arts and going off to college, I went on to work in the marketing industry at several agencies and eventually met Matt Vorst and Austin Allison, who asked me to join them in building dotloop, a platform that revolutionized the real estate industry. Thanks to the hard work of my co-founders and our employees, we had an exit to Zillow in 2015 for $108 million, which helped create more jobs and bolster Cincinnati’s reputation as a tech hub. With a passion for entrepreneurialism, I also founded Reversed Out Creative (2011) and CovWorx (2016).

As a candidate for Hamilton County commissioner, my goal is to bring my energy and creative problem solving to our government, ensuring that Hamilton County thrives in the years to come.

What life or professional experiences make you the best person for this position?

Over the years, I’ve worked with great people to build businesses from the ground up and worked to revitalize communities. As co-founder of dotloop, our team helped transform how real estate transactions are managed, driving innovation that created jobs and opportunities for thousands of people and proving it can be done in Cincinnati. Beyond business, I’m committed to giving back to the community through projects like CovWorx, where I’ve provided space and mentorship for entrepreneurs to launch their dreams. My experience in both the private and public sectors has equipped me with a unique perspective on what it takes to drive growth, manage resources effectively, and foster collaboration between businesses and government.

What concerns or themes are you hearing in conversations with people in Hamilton County? How do you specifically plan to address those issues?

The people of Hamilton County are concerned about rising crime, increasing taxes, and the lack of representation for many in our community. As county commissioner, I will focus on reallocating funds from ineffective programs to invest in initiatives that help people and businesses thrive. By prioritizing economic growth, public safety, and social services, we can build a community where everyone feels safe, supported, and represented. My commitment is to fiscal responsibility — ensuring that every tax dollar is spent wisely — while creating an environment where businesses can grow, families feel secure, and our neighborhoods can prosper.

Hamilton County and Cincinnati are in the middle of a historic, multi-billion dollar sewer system upgrade that is often contentious. What would be your approach to keeping this project on time without overburdening ratepayers?

My approach would focus on strict accountability, exploring alternative funding, and transparency. I would enforce firm deadlines with penalties for contractors to keep the project on track. To reduce the burden on ratepayers, I’d seek state and federal grants, including EPA-supported green infrastructure, which offers cost-effective stormwater management solutions. Finally, by providing regular public updates, we can ensure transparency and make sure funds are spent wisely, keeping residents informed and involved.

As the Bengals’ lease with Hamilton County for Paycor Stadium nears its end, how would you approach extension negotiations and what are your key priorities for that relationship/any potential new lease?

My priority would be to negotiate a lease that is fair to both the county and the Bengals, ensuring that the stadium remains an asset without burdening taxpayers. I believe we can explore creative financing solutions, like public-private partnerships, to make the stadium a more versatile venue for concerts, events, and conventions, increasing its value to the community. Additionally, I’d collaborate with the Bengals to align their charitable efforts with county social services, which would help offset some social service costs and deepen their impact on the community.

What criteria will you use to evaluate and vote on tax levies the commission is responsible for approving for public vote?



When evaluating tax levies, my focus will be on necessity, fiscal responsibility, and whether the levy directly benefits Hamilton County residents. I’m committed to keeping taxes as low as possible, and I will scrutinize each levy to ensure it is not placing unnecessary financial pressure on homeowners. I believe that tax dollars should be tied to essential public services and infrastructure improvements, with clear accountability for how that money is spent. My goal is to make sure levies serve the broader community while encouraging economic growth without overtaxing residents.