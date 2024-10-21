We speak with two candidates in the Hamilton County Commissioner race
There are Hamilton County Commission races on the ballot this November, and voters will decide who will make up the next general administrative body for the county.
Two seats are available on the three-member commission. Republican candidate Adam Koehler and the Democratic incumbent, Commission Vice President Denise Driehaus, are running for the term that would begin Jan. 3, 2025.
On Cincinnati Edition, we talk to both candidates in recorded interviews about the issues resonating with voters and the candidate’s priorities if elected.
Ways to listen to this show:
- Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
- Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
- Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.