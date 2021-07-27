-
For the fourth week in a row, Hamilton County is reporting nearly 4,000 new cases, with 3,943 announced during a Wednesday briefing.As more COVID-19 cases…
-
At least 3,865 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Hamilton County since last week. On Thanksgiving Eve, the county's health commissioner said he's…
-
I can't presume to say that Cincinnati Council Member P.G. Sittenfeld's political ambitions, which burned hotter than a match until his recent indictment…
-
More than 26,000 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Hamilton County since the beginning of the pandemic. Since last week, nearly 4,000 new cases…
-
As Hamilton County heads into the holiday season, county officials are sounding the alarm on concerns of rising COVID-19 cases and…
-
The Hamilton County Board of Commission remains in Democratic hands after Tuesday's unofficial vote totals.Former Cincinnati council member and state…
-
Across Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana, absentee ballots have been mailed, early voting is in place, and Nov. 3 – Election Day – is here. No matter how or when…
-
There are two seats up for election on the Hamilton County Commission this year. One of them is that of Commission President Denise Driehaus, who hopes to…
-
Greater Cincinnati officials are urging people to complete their census forms before Sept. 30, even though a federal court in California could extend that…
-
Hamilton County officials are concerned about an increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the county.Commission President Denise Driehaus announced…